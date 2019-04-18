Carjacking, murder suspect jailed on $1 million bail

SEATTLE — The 23-year-old suspect accused in the murder of Jered Spurling was scheduled to face a judge Thursday afternoon.

He waved his first appearance, but a King County judge found probable cause to hold him on $1 million bail.

Prosecutors say the suspect admitted to taking Sperling’s own gun out of the truck’s center console to shoot him before dumping both the body and truck at a Kent apartment complex.

The King County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the suspect should never have been on the streets in the first place, as there were two warrants out for his arrest.

Thursday, a judge ordered the suspect be held in jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, unlawful possession of a fire arm and car theft.

Q13 News is not naming or showing the suspect’s mugshot because he’s not yet been officially charged with a crime but that could happen in the coming weeks, as prosecutors could file a first-degree murder charge.