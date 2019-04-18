Barr: No evidence of Trump campaign ‘collusion’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- Attorney General William Barr said at a press conference Thursday morning that the special counsel's report did not find "collusion" between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

"The special counsel's report did not find any evidence that members of the Trump campaign or anyone associated with the campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its hacking operations," Barr said. "In other words, there was no evidence of Trump campaign 'collusion' with the Russian government's hacking," he added.

Barr says special counsel Robert Mueller’s report recounts 10 episodes involving President Donald Trump that were investigated as potential acts of criminal obstruction of justice.

Barr says Mueller did not reach a “prosecutorial judgment” and that he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein concluded the evidence was not sufficient to establish the president committed an offense.

Lawyers for President Donald Trump reviewed the final redacted version of Mueller’s report before its public release.

Barr said in Thursday’s press conference that Trump’s personal attorneys requested and were granted access to the report “earlier this week.”

Barr says Trump’s lawyers “were not permitted to make, and did not request, any redactions.”

Democrats complained that Barr’s news conference was an effort to influence reaction to the report ahead of its release.