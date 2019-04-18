‘420’ DUI emphasis patrols set for Saturday in Snohomish County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SNOHOMISH COUNTY -- If you're 21 or older and live in Washington state, you can smoke as much or as little marijuana as you want to in honor of "420," the worldwide weed holiday. But law enforcement agencies in Snohomish County will be out patrolling Saturday as a reminder that you can't get high and drive.

The Snohomish County DUI and Target Zero Task Force will be conducting drugged and alcohol DUI emphasis patrols Saturday, April 20, from 4 p.m. through 2 a.m.

Representatives from Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Lynnwood Police Department, Mountlake Terrace Police Department, Lake Stevens Police Department, Edmonds Police Department, Everett Police Department, and the Washington State Patrol will be conducting high visibility patrols throughout the county.

The marijuana and alcohol emphasis patrols on 420 are part of the Target Zero initiative, the Washington State Traffic Safety Commission’s plan for zero traffic related deaths and serious injuries by 2030. Click here for more information.