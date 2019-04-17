Woman finds both of her stolen cats in Tacoma neighborhood

TACOMA — Both cats that were in a woman’s SUV when it was stolen last week have been found.

Richelle Sherwood and her daughter found their tabby Wednesday in the same Tacoma neighborhood where they found the first cat, Gilbert, on Tuesday.

They tell Q13 that they were just about to call off their search Wednesday when they heard Azjha’s bell in some bushes. They are taking her to a vet to have her checked out.

Gilbert was dehydrated but is doing well, and they say Azjha looks even better.

The cats were in carriers in Richelle’s SUV that was stolen last Friday from the Azteca parking lot. A Good Samaritan contacted them after seeing the story and remembering the thieves dump out the cats’ carriers in the area of 66th and Madison. The carriers were left open.

Richelle says they found Gilbert Tuesday hiding in a neighbor’s back garden under the deck. She called him and heard him meow and he popped his head up and ran to her.

Surveillance video from the Azteca restaurant at the Tacoma Mall shows the thief get out of a gold sedan with a right front spare tire, break out the rear window of the Ford Expedition and then leave. He returned when the coast was clear and stole the SUV. He followed the gold car out of the parking lot.

The SUV was found Tuesday morning abandoned along Tacoma Ave S. with needles and trash inside.

If you have any information to help identify the suspects or locate their gold Impala, Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip through the P3Tips App on your cell phone.