Russell Wilson talks record deal: ‘I want to be a Seahawk for life’

RENTON, Wash. — “I want to be a Seahawk for life.”

That was Russell Wilson’s message Tuesday as he joined head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider to discuss the quarterback’s record deal.

“Seattle’s home for us. We work with some amazing people, win a lot of football games, the fans, the energy at CenturyLink,” Wilson said. “It’s a special place. That was our first priority – to stay in Seattle.”

The quarterback said his career began in Seattle and he hopes it will end in Seattle.

“Really from the beginning of my professional career – it started here – and my goal is to end it here. To make an impression on this city, have fans cheer at the top of their lungs and to win Super Bowls. Grateful for this opportunity.”

Wilson on the no-trade clause: We really wanted to be here. Really sealed the deal for us, really fired up about. #Seahawks — Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) April 17, 2019

Wilson emphasized that the point of the self-imposed April 15 deadline to get a contract extension was so the team could stay focused on preparing for the season.

“I just want to focus on (football),” he said. “Hey, let’s figure out a way so we don’t drag out this whole process and remain focused on what I really want to do and that’s a win.”

Schneider “It was a long weekend..April 15th deadline was a good idea.. the last time frankly took too long.” #Seahawks — Ian Furness (@IanFurnessSea) April 17, 2019

Did it bother Russell Wilson to hear rumors that he might want to be playing elsewhere?

“Didn’t bother me,” he said. “I knew I wanted to be here – knew I wanted to be here for a long time.”

Wison also said he hoped to keep playing football past age 40.