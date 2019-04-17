Priest randomly attacked at Burien gas station in broad daylight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURIEN, WA- The King County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man who randomly attacked a priest-monk at a Burien gas station this week.

Tuesday, Abbot Tryphon, a priest at the All-Merciful Savior Orthodox Christian Monastery, was pumping gas when a man walked up to him and punched him without warning.

“Whatever was going on with this man was rage, “said Tryphon.

He is still experiencing lingering pains from the attack specifically with his balance and his hearing, and for Tryphon, being able to hear is vital for the work that he does in the community.

As a chaplain for Pierce County and King County, Tryphon gives support to people in crisis.

“I’m praying it is going to be temporary and that I’ll be back to my normal hearing. If not, I’ll have to get use to something new,” he said.

The concern for law enforcement is there is a violent suspect is on the loose who has already attacked one person without reason.

“It was an unprovoked attack there was no reason for it to occur,” said Sergeant Ryan Abbott with the King County Sheriff’s Office. “This priest is a chaplain for Pierce County’s Sheriff’s Office. He fills in sometimes for the King County Sheriff’s Office out on Vashon; he is big in the community,” he added.

Tryphon says he wants the chance to see the man who punched him one more time.

“If the man spits in my face when I go see him, so be it, but I will tell him I forgive him, and I love him. That’s what I have to do,” he said.

Abbott says during the incident many of the people at the gas station rushed to Tryphon’s aide.

Following the attack, the suspect is seen on surveillance video casually walking into the gas station.

Inside, he talks to the cashier for a few minutes, then steals something and walks out.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a reward up to $1000 if you can identify the suspect. Submit an anonymous tip at http://www.P3Tips.com or via the P3 Tips App on your cell phone. You can also call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).