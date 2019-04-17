Photos show car owners’ creative hail covers as North Texas braces for storm

DALLAS – With North Texas under a severe thunderstorm watch through early Thursday, residents are doing everything they can to protect their property from potentially devastating hail.

Social media photos show car owners taping, tying and stacking everything from inflatable mattresses to rows of pool noodles onto their vehicles.

According to WFAA, the storm could pound the western part of North Texas with “very large hail, baseball size or larger” Wednesday evening. Tornadoes are also possible before the storm moves out of the area after midnight.

But will the DIY car armor keep windshields, roofs and hoods unblemished? A test by WFAA suggests it may not, but you can’t blame these people for trying:

When the garage is full and you live in Texas. And they say there is possible Softball size hail, you go REDNECK!! pic.twitter.com/5qlAQUemxX — Sherri VanCampen (@SherriVancampen) April 17, 2019

we heard there was going to be a hail storm and knowing Texas you cant ever be sure, so we gotta follow headass procedures just to make sure we keep the 240 and eg safe 😂 pic.twitter.com/hgGX0FnBdL — fran (@arentulike12) April 17, 2019

Chance of golf ball sized hail in central Texas. Going to do what I can to protect my truck. C'mon Weathertech! pic.twitter.com/5s9EC0jbrm — bulldog (@FloppedEarDog) April 17, 2019