Pattern of passing showers and sun breaks continues through the end of April

SEATTLE -- Light rain from time to time is expected through the weekend, and temperatures will remain normal -- around 60 degrees.

Wednesday starts out wet for the foothills but the metro looks mostly dry.

Wednesday afternoon will be dry for all but it remains mostly cloudy with just a little sunshine. Thursday looks dry for the metro but it will be wet for the foothills, beach and north of Everett. It’ll be a little humid that day as the metro gets above 60 degrees. Isolated thunderstorms will pop up north of Everett during the afternoon.

Friday has passing showers and sun breaks for all. Saturday looks reasonable, and Sunday will have some more passing showers.

Right now, there doesn't appear to be any change in this pattern through the end of the month! So, lows near 47 and highs near 61 for the long haul.