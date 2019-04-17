NFL releases Seahawks 2019 regular season schedule

SEATTLE — The NFL on Tuesday released the Seahawks regular season schedule for 2019. Many of the games can be seen on Q13 FOX, official home of the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks said that single-game tickets are on sale now at Seahawks.com:

Fans may purchase a maximum of eight tickets per person. Tickets will be sold at prices that fluctuate based on market demands. All 2019 single-game tickets will be available digitally via mobile download.



Additionally, July 22-23 the Seahawks will make 3,400 single-game tickets per home game available for $75, which represents the average of the lowest ticket price in the NFL. The Seahawks will sell half of those tickets during a public on sale event at the CenturyLink Field Box Office, where fans may purchase a maximum of four tickets per person. The remaining tickets will be made available online to members of the Blue Pride wait list. Additional information on the box office sale will be announced in early July.

2019 Preseason Schedule

Earlier this month, the team announced its preseason schedule — all games will air on Q13 FOX, official home of the Seattle Seahawks.

Seattle is facing three of the same opponents as last preseason.

The Seahawks start off at home against the Denver Broncos before traveling to Minnesota for a nationally televised game against the Vikings in week 2.

Seattle is on the road again for week 3 to face the Los Angeles Chargers. The fourth preseason game is at home against the Oakland Raiders.

Week 1 Aug. 8-11 Denver Broncos TBD Q13 FOX

Sunday Aug. 18 at Minnesota Vikings 5:00 p.m. Q13 FOX

Week 3 Aug. 22-25 at Los Angeles Chargers TBD Q13 FOX

Thursday Aug. 29 Oakland Raiders TBD Q13 FOX