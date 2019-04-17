Montesano Police shoot man who charged at them with two swords

MONTESANO, Wash. — A suicidal man has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following an officer-involved shooting in Grays Harbor County.

According to the Montesano Police Department, officers were called about 2 p.m. Tuesday (April 16) to the 100 block of South Academy Street for a suicidal subject.

When officers arrived on scene, they started talking to a man who appeared to be having mental health issues. Police said during the officer’s contact, the man appeared with two swords and charged officers.

The Aberdeen Regional Crisis Response Unit Team came to the scene, and officers negotiated with the man for several hours before police said he again charged officers and was subsequently shot.

The man was taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Region 3 Critical Incident Investigation Team was called to investigate and review the shooting. Police have not released any additional information about the officer-involved shooting.