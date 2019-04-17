Seahawks 2019 regular season schedule released

Memorial service announced for Cowlitz Co. Deputy Justin DeRosier

Posted 5:42 PM, April 17, 2019, by

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A memorial service has been scheduled next week for fallen Cowlitz County Sheriff's Deputy Justin DeRosier. 

The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office said that the service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at the Earle A. & Virginia H. Chiles Center, 5000 North Willamette Blvd., at the University of Portland.

A live video feed of the service will also be available at New Life Church, 2441 42nd Ave., in Longview, Wash.

DeRosier, 29, was killed Saturday night as he examined a motorhome that was blocking a road in the small southwestern Washington city of Kalama. He leaves behind a wife and a 5-month-old daughter.

The suspect in his killing, Brian Dellaann Butts, was shot by officers following a day-long manhunt.

The shooting was the first line of duty killing of a Cowlitz County deputy in the agency's history, which was formed in the mid-1800s.

