Logan the ‘bucket list puppy’ doesn’t survive heart surgery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- A sad update in the story of Logan the "bucket list puppy" from Bellingham, Washington -- he did not survive his heart surgery.

Colorado State University veterinarians said three heart defects were repaired, but at the end of the surgery, the young dog was not able to be removed from the heart-lung machine.

Drs. Christ Orton and Brian Scansen, CSU vets, released the following statement:

The cardiology team is very sorry to share that Logan did not survive his heart surgery. Three heart defects were repaired through a combination of catheter-based techniques and open-heart surgery. Unfortunately, at the end of surgery Logan was unable to be removed from the heart-lung machine. He died during one final attempt to come off the heart-lung machine. We extend our sympathies to Rescued Hearts Northwest, his foster families and everybody around the world involved in supporting him.

Not long after the pup arrived at Rescued Hearts Northwest earlier this year, he was diagnosed with a fatal heart condition, and vets said he didn’t have long to live.

His fosters and caretakers at the rescue organization came up with a puppy bucket list for Logan and he quickly went viral on social media, including swimming in the ocean, park visits with his friends — and an event at a local pet store in which hundreds of people showed up just to give Logan a hug. That’s when vets at Colorado State saw the story and said they could perform the surgery.

Thanks to generous donors, Logan got a private plane ride to Colorado, but the initial surgery was unsuccessful. Vets said Logan had one more chance to have the surgery once he was fully grown.

Rescued Hearts Northwest said in a statement that they were devastated to hear the news: