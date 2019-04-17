Clerk pistol whipped, shot during Pierce Co. gas station robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDLAND, Wash. -- A store clerk in Pierce County was hospitalized after being pistol whipped and shot early Wednesday morning.

It happened at about 1 a.m. at the U nion 76 gas station on Golden Given Road E. in the Midland area.

The suspect rushed behind the counter and struck the clerk’s face with a handgun. The clerk opened the cash register and the suspect held the victim at gunpoint as he grabbed cash from the till. The suspect then shot the clerk, then grabbed more cash from the register and ran out of the store, officials say.

The Pierce County sheriff's office says the suspect appears to be a black male in his 20s who is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants, and black boots.

The extent of the clerk's injuries is unclear. Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information identifying the suspect. Call 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips App on your phone if you have any information.