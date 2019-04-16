Teens these days may be busier than ever, and it’s stressing them out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Teenage life is busy these days.

That’s what a group of high school students we sat down with recently made clear.

When asked what was the biggest challenge teens face, junior Hope Martin from Silverdale didn’t hesitate.

“I would say it’s definitely extracurriculars with academic classes and trying to find the perfect balance of getting everything you need to get done in a day,” she said.

She wasn’t alone in her assessment.

“I read this study that Gen z students are depressed, stressed, and grade obsessed,” said Daniel Lee, a junior at Olympia High. “I feel like achievement on grades. SAT’s let’s try to get the top score. It’s just a lot of pressure.”

It’s Kids Week here at Q13 News, when we hear from kids in our community to spotlight their biggest challenges.

The goal is to help us all be better parents and grandparents, by understanding what are kids are facing.

One issue all the teens we spoke with pinpointed was their overbooked schedules, and the difficulty of balancing their daily lives.