Stolen truck, body of missing man recovered in apartment parking lot

KENT, Wash. – A carjacking leads to a tragic discovery in Kent.

Police confirm to Q13 News a man who went missing after carjackers stole his truck and took off with him still in it had been found dead.

Officers located the vehicle near an apartment complex along 106th Ave Southeast in Kent. That crime scene is not far from where this all started around 8 pm last night with a carjacking at the East Hill Storage Facility.

Law enforcement officials have confirmed to Q13 News they have recovered the body of Jered Sterling at Cascade Homes in Kent. Sperling’s truck also recovered in the parking lot. Witnesses said Sperling tried to stop Monday night’s carjacking, instead he was found murdered.

It’s been a fast-moving story with multiple crime scenes – and so far, investigators are scrambling to figure out exactly how and why all of this has happened.

“At this point we do not have the details of why this took place or the circumstances that led up to it,” said Assistant Chief Jarod Kasner from the Kent Police Department.

The department released surveillance images of two persons of interest which investigators are looking to interview.

Plus, investigators say they need the public’s help to fill in the gaps. Anyone who may have knowledge regarding the case are being asked to call 911.