Six-car crash blocks SR 303 in Kitsap County

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — A six-car crash shut down SR 303 Tuesday afternoon north of Bremerton.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Chelsea Hodgson, six cars were involved in a crash on the highway at NE Riddell Road in Tracyton.

Hodgson said all lanes remained blocked on SR 303 at 2:00 p.m.

The driver who police said caused the crash was airlifted to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center.

Two others who were hurt were taken by ambulance to Harrison Medical Center in Bremerton.

The causing vehicle was SB on SR 303 in the turn lane & sideswiped two vehicles before rear ending a third. The third vehicle was pushed into the intersection and struck by a fourth. The causing driver struck a fifth vehicle attempting to make a left turn onto NB SR 303. — Trooper Chelsea Hodgson (@wspd8pio) April 16, 2019