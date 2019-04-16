Six-car crash blocks SR 303 in Kitsap County

Missing Kent man’s body found with stolen truck

Posted 2:20 PM, April 16, 2019, by , Updated at 02:32PM, April 16, 2019

WSP photo

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — A six-car crash shut down SR 303 Tuesday afternoon north of Bremerton.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Chelsea Hodgson, six cars were involved in a crash on the highway at NE Riddell Road in Tracyton.

Hodgson said all lanes remained blocked on SR 303 at 2:00 p.m.

The driver who police said caused the crash was airlifted to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center.

Two others who were hurt were taken by ambulance to Harrison Medical Center in Bremerton.

