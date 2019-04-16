Sheriff: Woman who charged with scissors at deputy is shot in hip

Posted 9:55 AM, April 16, 2019, by , Updated at 10:30AM, April 16, 2019

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A deputy shot a woman who charged ahead with scissors Tuesday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said the Thurston County deputy was called shortly after 8:00 a.m. to help firefighters with a call on Peregrine Drive SE.

The 57-year-old woman was suffering a mental health crisis, police said, when she charged at the deputy with scissors. The woman was shot in the hip and taken to a nearby hospital.

The deputy was not hurt.

No further details have been released. A regional team will investigate the shooting.

