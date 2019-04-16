Sheriff: Woman who charged with scissors at deputy is shot in hip

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A deputy shot a woman who charged ahead with scissors Tuesday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said the Thurston County deputy was called shortly after 8:00 a.m. to help firefighters with a call on Peregrine Drive SE.

The 57-year-old woman was suffering a mental health crisis, police said, when she charged at the deputy with scissors. The woman was shot in the hip and taken to a nearby hospital.

Active scene in Thurston County after a deputy shot a woman officials say charged at officer with scissors. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/ha85cRvNlB — Steve Kiggins (@Q13FOXKiggins) April 16, 2019

The deputy was not hurt.

No further details have been released. A regional team will investigate the shooting.