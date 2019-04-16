× Russell Wilson tweets he has reached a deal with the Seahawks

SEATTLE — Seahawks Quarterback, Russell Wilson confirming on Twitter early Tuesday morning with a video that he and the team have reached a deal to stay in Seattle.

Wilson had previously given the Seattle Seahawks until April 15th to finish negotiations on a contract extension, according to reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Wilson will become the NFL’s new highest-paid player with a four-year, $140 million extension that includes a $65 million bonus.

Wilson is now under team control through the 2023 season.

Prior to the announcement, Wilson was set to earn $17 million in base salary this year, which is the last year of a 4-year extension his signed in 2015. That contract was worth $87.6 million.

The 30-year-old’s old average annual salary — $21.9 million — had put him at 12th in the NFL for quarterbacks.

The Seahawks have not officially made an announcement.