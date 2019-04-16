Russell Wilson tweets he has reached a deal with the Seahawks

Posted 1:14 AM, April 16, 2019, by , Updated at 01:58AM, April 16, 2019

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 16: Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks looks to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during their NFL game at Levi's Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

SEATTLE — Seahawks Quarterback, Russell Wilson confirming on Twitter early Tuesday morning with a video that he and the team have reached a deal to stay in Seattle.

Wilson had previously given the Seattle Seahawks until April 15th to finish negotiations on a contract extension, according to reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Wilson will become the NFL’s new highest-paid player with a four-year, $140 million extension that includes a $65 million bonus.

Wilson is now under team control through the 2023 season.

Prior to the announcement, Wilson was set to earn $17 million in base salary this year, which is the last year of a 4-year extension his signed in 2015. That contract was worth $87.6 million.

The 30-year-old’s old average annual salary — $21.9 million — had put him at 12th in the NFL for quarterbacks.

The Seahawks have not officially made an announcement.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.