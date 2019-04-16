Pierce County investigators looking for leads in death of homeless man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the person who shot and killed a homeless man over the weekend.

The department says the shooting took place at an encampment in Tacoma near an apartment complex and a senior living facility.

The shooting happened at 7:29 p.m. Saturday, April 13, off the 10000 block of Steele Street South. The encampment is in a wooded area near Charlton Lake.

According to Pierce County Sheriff’s Spokesperson Ed Troyer, the investigation is early-on and finding cooperation with witnesses is proving difficult. The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Daniel Stueart, aka Danny Rasher.

“What we do have is a deceased male, who died from an apparent gunshot. And we don’t have any clues. So, we’re going to need some help from the public or somebody from that area,” Troyer said.

According to investigators, Stueart was known to be a transient in the area.

“We got out there and found the victim inside of a tent and he had been shot and he was pronounced dead at the scene. And unfortunately, we just don`t have too much information at this point,” said Troyer.

The circumstances surrounding Stueart’s death remain a mystery.

But for those who knew him, they said he was a father who was falling on rough times.

“He didn’t deserve what happened to him. He’s got kids. He’s a good dad. He just got caught up in the wrong crowd. And he was always willing to help anybody,” said Stueart’s friend, who only wanted to be identified as Marcus B.

According to Marcus, Daniel grew up in the Spanaway and Tacoma areas, and had been struggling with drug use recently.

As for the encampment, having it around has been a growing issue for people living nearby.

According to people living at a senior living facility nearby, a fire was set in the encampment a few months ago.

Troyer describes the encampment where the shooting took place.

“We call it home free where people just don’t want to pay bills, they don’t want services and they take over other people’s land and the crime rates go up. This is that type of area,” said Troyer.

The department says they making plans to clear the encampment soon. In the meantime, they are asking for information that can lead to an arrest of whoever killed Stueart.

Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever killed Daniel Stueart, aka Danny Rasher.

There are no suspects at this time.

So, if you know anything, you can call 1-800-222-TIPS.