Passing showers and warmer temps expected this week

SEATTLE -- Good news: it won't be as cold or wet in the coming days!

Tuesday starts out mostly dry for the metro. Tuesday afternoon will have showers mainly north of Seattle and mostly near the Convergence Zone.

Wednesday looks mostly dry for the metro but passing showers for the foothills and the convergence zone again.

Thursday will be muggy with passing showers but most will be away from Seattle. Thursday looks pretty warm with highs near 65! (15 degrees warmer than Sunday).

Friday has more passing showers with mild temperatures.

The weekend looks reasonable with mostly dry weather for metro but passing showers around the area.

Lows this week will be around 47 and highs will be around 60 (besides Thursday). The weather this week will be much better than last week!