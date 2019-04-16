Kent Police seek persons of interest in deadly carjacking case

KENT, Wash. — Kent Police are searching for two persons of interest after a missing man’s body was found Tuesday.

Jered Sperling, 38, was found shot to death at an apartment complex in Kent after his truck was stolen with him inside. The carjacking happened just after 8 p.m. Monday at the East Hill Storage Facility, 10625 SE 240th St.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A tenant at the storage facility contacted Jered's wife and said Jered jumped in the back of the truck to try to stop it from being stolen.

Tuesday afternoon, Kent Police released photos of two persons of interest in the case. They're asking anyone with information to call 911, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or the Kent Police tip line at 253-856-5808