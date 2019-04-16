× Kent man missing after carjacker steals truck with him inside

KENT, Wash. — A Kent man has been missing since Monday night after someone stole his truck while he was in it, according to the Kent Police Department.

Police said the carjacking happened just after 8 p.m. Monday at the East Hill Storage facility at 10625 SE 240th St.

The victim, 38-year-old Jered Sperling, was stopped at the gate of the storage facility. The suspect got in Sperling’s truck while he was still within the truck, police said. Investigators said they will release information on a possible suspect shortly.

The Washington State license plate number of the truck is C57032L. It’s a white, 2013 GMC Sierra pickup truck.

Kent Police are asking anyone with information to call 911, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or the Kent Police tip line 253-856-5808.