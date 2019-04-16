× Chicago prosecutor Kim Foxx’s texts revealed her frustration over Jussie Smollett’s case

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx described actor Jussie Smollett as a “washed up celeb who lied to cops” in texts to her staff.

“Sooo……I’m recused, but when people accuse us of overcharging cases …16 counts on a class 4 (felony) becomes exhibit A,” she wrote.

Foxx went on to make a comparison between Smollett’s case and another.

“Pedophile with 4 victims 10 counts. Washed up celeb who lied to cops, 16. On a case eligible for deferred prosecution I think it’s indicative of something we should be looking at generally. Just because we can charge something doesn’t mean we should.”

“It’s not who we want to be.”

Those texts and other communications between Foxx, her staff at the state attorney’s office and people outside their office were obtained by CNN through an open records request.

The materials shed light into the frustrations and pressure that Foxx’s office was facing as it handled the Smollett case.

The state’s attorney’s office dropped 16 felony charges against the “Empire” actor, who was accused of staging a hate crime against himself in Chicago. Smollett agreed to forfeit $10,000 in bail and do community service.

Inspector General Patrick Blanchard will be conducting an investigation of how Foxx’s office handled the case.

The prosecutor has said she was never actively involved in the case because the crime was the lowest level of felony, but she did get updates until an email from the chief ethics officer went out to her staff, instructing them not to include her in discussions about the investigation.