‘Avengers: Endgame’ directors kindly ask fans not to ruin the movie’s ending

“Avengers: Endgame” fans have their own mission to complete: Don’t spoil the movie’s ending.

The movie’s directors, Anthony and Joseph Russo, tweeted a letter on Tuesday written to their fans.

“This is it. This is the end,” the brothers said. “The end of an unprecedented narrative mosaic spanning eleven years and eleven franchises.”

Marvel’s Infinity Saga began in 2008 and “Endgame” is the 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which features characters such as Iron Man, Captain Marvel and Black Panther.

In their letter, the Russo brothers made a plea to fans about “Avengers: Endgame,” the final movie in the Infinity Saga.

“Because so many of you have invested your time, your hearts, and your souls into these stories, we’re once again asking for your help,” the Russo Brothers said. “When you see Endgame in the coming weeks, please don’t spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn’t want it spoiled for you.”

And, of course, the directors had to reference last year’s rollout of “Avengers: Infinity War,” when they started the hashtag #ThanosDemandsYourSilence.

“Remember, Thanos still demands your silence,” they said.

Now, a new hashtag, #DontSpoilTheEndgame, is making its way around the internet as a reminder to those who plan on watching the highly anticipated movie.

“Avengers: Endgame” arrives in theaters in international territories beginning April 24 and in the US on April 26.