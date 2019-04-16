1 of Tacoma woman’s 2 stolen cats found: ‘He’s my 14-year-old baby’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- One of the two cats that were in a Tacoma woman's SUV when it was stolen last week has been found.

The SUV was found overnight abandoned on Tacoma Ave S. Richelle Sherwood followed up on a good lead from someone who saw the thieves dump her cats Gilbert and Azjha in the area of 66th and Madison.

Tuesday evening, she and her daughter went searching. After a couple of hours walking through the neighborhood, they got a break when one homeowner said he had seen Gilbert several times in his yard. They eventually found the 14-year-old cat hiding in a neighbor's back garden under the deck.

Azjha, Richelle's tabby, is still missing but has been spotted in the neighborhood. A couple of humane traps have been set with tuna and if she is not found, they will be back searching for her Wednesday.

Surveillance video from the Azteca restaurant at the Tacoma Mall shows the thief get out of a gold sedan with a right front spare tire, break out the rear window of Richelle's Ford Expedition and then leave. He returned when the coast was clear and stole the SUV. He followed the gold car out of the parking lot. The SUV Was found Tuesday morning abandoned along Tacoma Ave S.

If you have any information to help identify the suspects, Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest in the case. Call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip through the P3Tips App on your cell phone.