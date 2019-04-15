× Washington Democrats want presidential debate in Seattle

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state Democrats are making a push for the third presidential primary debate to be held in Seattle.

The state party announced Monday that it is asking Washingtonians to sign a public petition to the Democratic National Committee. Party chairwoman Tina Podlodowski plans to hand deliver the petition on April 25 when she’s in Washington, DC.

The petition action comes following a letter Podlodowski, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Seattle Theater Group Executive Director Josh Labelle sent to DNC chairman Tom Perez in February suggesting Seattle’s Paramount Theatre as a debate location in either 2019 or 2020.

Last month, Gov. Jay Inslee, who is among a growing group of Democratic presidential contenders, signed a measure moving the state’s presidential primary from May to the second Tuesday in March. State Democrats recently changed the state’s democratic nominee selection process from caucus to primary.

The DNC is already planning debates in Miami in June and Detroit in July.