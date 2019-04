SEATTLE — We’re over a month-and-a-half into the MLS regular season, and only three teams remain undefeated: the Houston Dynamo, LAFC and the Seattle Sounders.

The Sounders are off to their best start in club history, and they have the best defense in the league right now. A big part of that is outside back Brad Smith. He sat down with Q13’s Michelle Ludtka on “Q It Up Sports” to weigh in on the magic the Rave Green has found this season — and why he thinks there’s no end in sight.