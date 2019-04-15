People line overpasses, sidewalks for fallen deputy’s procession

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KELSO, Wash. -- Monday night, a procession escorted Cowlitz County Sheriff's Deputy Justin DeRosier from Vancouver, Wash. to a funeral home in Kelso.

People lined the on ramps, overpasses and sidewalks along the route to thank the fallen deputy for his service.

The 29-year-old deputy was killed Saturday night as he examined a motorhome that was blocking a road in the small southwestern Washington city of Kalama. He leaves behind a wife and a 5-month-old daughter.

The suspect in his killing, Brian Dellaann Butts, 33, of Longview, was shot by officers following a day-long manhunt.

The shooting was the first line of duty killing of a Cowlitz County deputy in the agency's history, which was formed in the mid-1800s.