North Cascades Highway reopens Thursday

The SR-20 North Cascades Highway will reopen at 9 a.m. Thursday, according to WSDOT.

The agency closes the 37-mile (59-kilometer) scenic route every winter when weather, snow conditions and avalanche danger pose a threat to drivers and maintenance crews. It’s been closed since Nov. 28.

Typically, the road reopens in May.

WSDOT says this is the earliest opening since 2015.