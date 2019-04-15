× Millions of flowers bursting with color during the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival

Mount Vernon, Wash., — The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival is a Pacific Northwest tradition that’s held throughout the month of April. Millions of tulips are bursting with colorful blooms as the festival continues into it’s 34th year.

The colorful fields are scattered across miles and both RoozenGaarde and Tulip Town are open to welcoming visitors. It’s believed they have greeted guests from all 50 states and from 93 foreign countries.

Jeanette DeGoede, owner of Tulip Town, has a few professional tips on how to make your flowers last as long as possible.

Trim back stems

Keep your water cold

Leave your bouquet outside at night, even if it’s raining (tulips love the rain!)

Use ferns to cover up floral clay

There’s more to do in the Skagit Valley with dozens of events running throughout the festival including runs, wine tastings and even a salmon barbecue. Plan your visit and check out the full list of events on their website.

