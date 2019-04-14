× Reports: Seattle Storm’s Breanna Stewart suffers lower leg injury playing overseas

The Seattle Storm’s big three could be limited to just two this season, after numerous reports that star forward Breanna Stewert suffered a lower leg injury during the EuroLeague Final Four championship in Hungary.

Some unofficial sources reported Sunday that Stewart tore her right Achilles tendon.

Hearing achilles injury for Stewart. This is a huge blow to not only the @seattlestorm but also the @WNBA #wbb #wnba — WNBAinsidr (@WNBAinsidr) April 14, 2019

The Storm has yet to confirm the extent of her injuries.

Recovery time for a torn Achilles tendon can last from several months to a year.

According to The Seattle Times, Stewart was playing for Dynamo Kursk, a Russian team. Some WNBA players also play overseas during the offseason to make more money.

Prayers up for @BreannaStewart who was carried off the court after an awkward landing on her ankle 🙏. #EuroLeagueWomen pic.twitter.com/5l89Vd6bsV — EuroLeague Women (@EuroLeagueWomen) April 14, 2019

In addition to her lauded collegiate and international careers, Stewart is a two-time WNBA All-Star and was the 2018 league MVP, as well as the finals MVP.

The Storm’s first preseason game will be against the Phoenix Mercury on May 15 at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Wash.

The reigning WNBA champions will kickoff the regular season against the Mercury again on May 25 in Everett.