Cowlitz County sheriff's deputy killed in shooting; 'person of interest' found

KALAMA, Wash. — A Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed late Saturday night near Kalama.

About 11 p.m., a deputy was shot while checking on a disabled vehicle, the Washington State Patrol said. The deputy was lifeflighted to a local hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later, WSP said.

The shooting occurred near the 100 block of Fallert Road.

The deputy’s name and age were not immediately released.

Residents in the area were notified a shooter was on the loose via a reverse 911 notification, deputies said. A “person of interest” was found, and the Clark County Major Crimes Unit is following up on the investigation.

Investigators are asking the public to avoid Fallert Road near Kalama River Road.

Anyone who has additional information on the shooting is asked to call the major crimes unit at 360-397-2020.

