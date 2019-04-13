Police hunt for woman who dragged officer 30 feet then crashed into a car driven by a senior citizen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINTGON, WA - Burlington Police are looking for the 29-year-old woman who sent an officer to the hospital after she dragged him about 30 feet with her truck during an attempted arrest, then fled the scene and crashed her truck into a vehicle filled with senior citizens, sending a 78-year-old to the hospital.

It happened around 12:15 on Saturday on the 900 block of South Burlington Boulevard.

Officials say an officer pulled over the driver of a 1996 black Dodge pick up truck. Officials say the officer discovered the driver, a 29-year-old woman whose name has not been released, had warrants out for her arrest.

Burlington Police Sergeant Mike Lumpkin says the suspects charges were for misdemeanor theft.

When the officer attempted to arrest the suspect, police say she fled the scene dragging the officer for about 30 feet.

“This person definitely had a disregard for other folks that were out there and it put them at great risk too,” said Lumpkin.

Lumpkin said another responding officer tried to stop the suspect. The suspect then blew through a red light at the intersection of Rio Vista Avenue and Burlington Boulevard and slammed into a car with a 78-year-old woman and a 69-year-old woman inside.

The 31-year-old police officer was taken to the hospital. Lumpkin says he is recovering at home.

The 78-year-old victim in the car was also taken to the hospital but expected to be ok.

“We’re lucky the injuries weren’t worse,” said Lumpkin.

The crash happened on a high traffic road in Burlington, during a busy part of the day.

“Completely smashed out; the window smashed, the bumper was half off,” said Fernando Estrada.

Estrada works at a restaurant right where the suspect crashed into the car full of senior citizens.

He says he heard the loud crash but had no idea the details behind the car accident at the time of the incident.

“You just ruined three people’s lives right there: injuries, trauma, damage,” he said.

Lumpkin says police know who the suspect is. They say the license plate of the truck she drove is C30214F.

They ask anyone with information to call police.