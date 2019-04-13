× Meet Ziggy! #WhyNotMePets

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Ziggy has traveled thousands of miles to find his forever home.

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance’s #WhyNotMePets campaign to help Ziggy get adopted.

Ziggy is a Greyhound who came all the way from Ireland. You can meet him at Greyhound Pets, Inc. in Woodinville.

“He needs a home with no cats,” said Moira Corrigan, who is the president of Greyhound Pets, Inc. “He’s good with small dogs and other dogs. He’d prefer a home with another dog and one with a fenced yard and kind of a quieter home.”

Volunteers said Ziggy is a gentle soul. He walks well on a leash and is good in the car.

Whoever adopts Ziggy will need to have some patience.

“When he first greets people and he doesn’t know you, he can be quite timid,” said. “He’s not the dog that’s going to rush the door and greet you and say hello. When people come to meet him he holds back. Once you get to know him, he’s very sweet, very affectionate.”

April is also ‘Adopt a Greyhound Month.’

“If it’s a Greyhound, we take it and we work to find them homes,” said Corrigan. “They come to us and they get spayed and neutered, teeth cleaned, shots, micro-chipped, etc. Then we make them available for adoption.”

Greyhound Pets, Inc. gets dogs from all over the world including countries like Ireland, South Korea and Spain.