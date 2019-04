Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A local institute that works with kids living with genetic conditions delivered some happiness to local children in the form of adapted bikes.

The American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics hosted the heartwarming event April 5 in Seattle.

These bicycles won't just brighten their days, they will also allow these kids to ride with their friends. Q13 News Photojournalist Scott Hopson has the story.