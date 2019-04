Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERETT, Wash. -- Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash Friday morning that caused a semi to overturn and lose its load on I-5 South in Everett.

The crash happened at the Pacific Avenue on-ramp just in time for morning rush hour. The lumber that the 18-wheeler was carrying spilled all over the roadway.

Troopers with Washington State Patrol said there aren't any life-threatening injuries. The right two lanes of I-5 South and the on-ramp from Pacific Avenue were fully blocked Friday morning.