Margarita Guzman: Huge chest tattoo’s easy way to spot wanted woman

WANTED IN YAKIMA COUNTY —

‘Trust Your Struggle’ is what a woman wanted in Yakima County has tattooed across her chest. It seems Margarita Guzman — a.k.a. ‘Gita’ — is struggling hard to do the right thing and obey the law:

She’s wanted for:

Possession of stolen property

Theft

Failing to appear and comply with terms of pre-trial release for possession of controlled substance with intent

Illegal possession of prescription drugs

She’s 27 years old, 5’1”, 145 pounds and has several tattoos.

If you know where to find her, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).