Low snow levels, more wet weather this weekend

SEATTLE -- After a soggy spring day, we're turning the corner towards a dry break in our April rain after 9 consecutive wet days in a row. We've got a seasonally soggy active weather pattern for about 5 more days.

Friday looks mainly dry, but there is a chance of a few showers during the morning commute. With a northwest flow in the atmosphere, the most likely spots for morning precipitation are southern King and northern Pierce counties. By the afternoon though, highs will warm back up closer to 60. As of now, I think it'll be "roof open" conditions for T-Mobile Park as the Mariners return back home hosting the Astros for a three-game series.

The soggiest weather on Saturday looks like it'll be mid-morning to late afternoon. On and off scattered showers for Saturday night and Sunday too. Snow levels will be pretty low Saturday afternoon through Sunday so be prepared for possible winter driving conditions. Next week I think we'll flip the script on our forecast and switch mid-week to a drier and warmer pattern with temps getting back into the more comfortable 60s. Normal high temp is 58 for this part of April.