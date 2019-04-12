Iris Anderson: Seattle Police searching for robbery suspect after ‘unbeweavable’ surveillance video

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Seattle Police are asking for your help to find a woman charged with Robbery 2nd Degree after surveillance video shows an attack that is violent and ‘unbeweavable’.

22-year-old Iris Anderson has a warrant for her arrest after prosecutors say she hit a clerk and even bit him at the Hair Art and Beauty Supply store on Rainier Ave. S. when he tried to stop her from stealing a wig. The whole incident started when she tried to return a wig with a tag from a brand that the store did not carry. She was told they couldn’t give her a refund. Police say she got angry and tried to take a different wig, but employees stopped her at the door. During the struggle, a wig she was wearing fell off onto the floor. Video shows her head deeper into the store, then grab another wig off a shelf and stuff it down her pants. That’s when things got really hairy and police say she attacked the clerk. After the theft, I posted an image of her on my Facebook page and she actually surrendered and confessed. So, I removed the photo and never identified her publicly, because she did the right thing.

Now, the rest of the story: Nine days after the robbery, detectives say she led police on a 14-minute high-speed chase. Officers responded to a call about a disturbance in the Mud Bay parking lot on Broadway in Capitol Hill. When they contacted her, police say she gave them a name of Jaslyn B. Washington and they noticed she was wearing contacts to make her brown eyes appear green. Once officers ran the name and realized it was fake, they tried to arrest her, but say she took off, out of the parking lot and drove northbound in the bike lane, almost hitting several people. Troopers picked up the chase on I-5 northbound, but backed off at Exit 175, after they say she hit speeds more than 90 mph and put the public in danger. Anderson was driving a 2000 green Ford Expedition (I don't know the plate). Police are referring charges to the prosecutor for false reporting, obstructing, eluding and reckless endangerment.

Anderson has 11 convictions for gross misdemeanors, including three for Theft in the 3rd Degree and one for Assault in the 4th Degree, as well as Malicious Mischief. She has one felony conviction for illegal drug possession. Court documents show Anderson has been arrested more than 30 times and has had 50 arrest warrants for failure to appear. Prosecutors have requested bail be set at $50,000 once she is arrested.

She was last known to be living on 7th St. in Seattle.

Anderson is 5'9" and 180 lbs.

If you spot her, call 911 and then immediately submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound for the cash reward of up to $1,000.

If you know where police can find her, submit the info at www.P3Tips.com, or by downloading the P3 Tips App to your phone for free. You can also call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).