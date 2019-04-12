Help ID sporty Porch Pirate seen stealing large package, pulling off athletic getaway

WANTED IN MOUNTLAKE TERRACE —

Sign this guy up for the Porch Pirate Olympics! You gotta give him some credit for picking up a large package and then lunging down a set of stairs before sprinting away from a home in Mountlake Terrace last month, like he was running a strongman race. He’s still a lowlife though — and hopefully you know his name.

“What he stole was a very unique, very expensive car part that I don’t think he has any clue of what he was taking and I don’t know if he was just walking by and saw the big package, or if he followed the UPS truck, I mean they do both,” said Mountlake Terrace Police Det. Pat Hatchel. “We’d really like to catch him, because it gets out of hand with these guys and gals that just take everything they see out there, on your porch, it’s really not even safe to have anything delivered anymore.”

If you know who he is, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).