Help ID couple who picked school parking lot, teacher’s vehicle to pull bold stolen car swap

Mountlake Terrace Police are hoping you can help identify this pair of prolific car theft suspects .

Detectives say they picked a school parking lot to find their prey — stealing a teacher’s car from Cedar Park Christian last month — in broad daylight and while school was in session.

“These two subjects, they drove into the backlot, they dumped the stolen car and they left and then a short while later, maybe 40 minutes later, they came back to the school and they went to the backlot and actually stole one of the staff members cars and they drove off with it and we would very much like to catch these people,” said Mountlake Terrace Police Det. Pat Hatchel. “It’s terrible when you get your car stolen, it really is and we feel for the victim very much and since they dropped off a stolen car, this is obviously something they’re doing on a regular basis. It wasn’t a crime of opportunity where they just happened to see some car with the keys in it. This one didn’t have the keys in it. But, they dropped off a stolen car, knew that it was probably getting hot and decided to switch it out for a different car.”

Detectives say someone alerted the teacher his car was being stolen and you can see him come outside to check it out with another person -- but they missed the thieves driving off with his car by mere seconds.

Detectives say the teacher's car was found abandoned in Everett a few days later with the ignition punched-out.

If you can help Mountlake Terrace Police identify the two suspects, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).