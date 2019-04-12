Dwayne Spencer: Wanted felon has long history of harassing ex, including breaking into her home to cut-up clothes

WANTED IN KING COUNTY —

Police say the former girlfriend of convicted felon, Dwayne Spencer, is in hiding and fears for her safety.

She and Spencer had an on-again, off-again relationship for years, but detectives say she ended it for good last year — and Spencer has been violating no contact orders ever since — harassing her through threatening phone calls and even breaking into her house in Kent. She reported it to Renton Police, who say Spencer has some serious control issues. “Our concern is he seems to be so hung up on her that we don’t know that he’s not likely to do something totally out-of-bounds,” said Renton Police Det. Robert Onishi. “He has previously, allegedly cut-up her clothing, because he’s concerned she would be wearing it in front of some other man. And, this is underwear and lingerie and such. He just keeps popping up in her life and won’t stay away, despite the orders of a judge to do so.”

He’s 42 years old, 5’11” and weighs 185 pounds.

He’s been convicted of several domestic violence crimes, attempting to elude, obstruction, drugs, DUI, auto theft, attempted forgery – and unlawfully possessing a firearm.

He’s wanted now for multiple no contact order violations – the latest of a slew of restraining orders slapped against him — and has the King County Sheriff’s Criminal Warrant Unit trying to find him. “They have exhausted all leads, so now we’re reaching out, hoping that the public knows where he’s hiding, because he knows he has warrants and he is purposely not turning himself in, because he doesn’t want to go to jail,” said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott.

If you know where he’s hiding you can stay anonymous. You’ll also get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest. Call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information.