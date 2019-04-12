× Beheaded baby goat dumped outside city mayor’s home; Help ID suspects with anonymous tip

WANTED IN WAPATO —

If the photo above makes you sick and mad — it should: A headless baby goat left outside the home of Wapato’s mayor is the most heinous harassment she’s faced recently — but it’s not the first.

Wapato Police say Dora Alvarez-Roa, whose family also lives at home with her, has woken several times to tires screeching outside in the middle of the night and in another disturbing incident, a man parked across the street and took pictures of her granddaughter.

Both the mayor and police believe the intimidation is politically motivated, but beheading a goat goes way past civil discord. The suspect, or suspects face a felony charge for intentionally mutilating an animal, as well as harassment charges.

The mayor and her family are living in fear. They’re torn with what to do next and hope anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers from the public can help identify the suspects and bring she and her family — including her 85-year-old mom — peace within their home. “All my kids have told me, ‘Mom, you’ve gotta move. We gotta get out of here. We just gotta leave these people, because they’re not going to stop.’ And, I said, ‘Well, if we leave then they win. They get back what they want and that’s not an option, because we are here to do the job that we were elected to do.’ We need to put an end to this, because not only is it going to affect me, but if somebody else wins the election, are they going to be doing the same thing to them? Call. Let us know. If you’ve heard something. If you’ve seen something. If you know what is going on, or you know the next steps, help us to stop this, because it’s not right. It really is not right.”

Wapato Police say the incidents outside the mayor's home have been going on since late February. They say the goat was intentionally beheaded. There was no blood in the area, so they think the goat was dismembered and frozen elsewhere, before being dumped in front of the mayor's home. “We don't have any information that leads us to believe where the goat came from, but certainly with this information that you'll put out there, it may lead us to someone coming into report that they're missing a goat and may give us some more information about the incident,” said Wapato Police Sgt. Michael Campos.

There's someone out there who knows who’s behind the goat beheading and the harassment. If it's you and you've been scared to come forward out of fear of being identified -- you don't have to be -- you can submit the information anonymously to Crime Stoppers and you never give your name.

Use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone that you can download for free to send the information, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

Not only will you stay anonymous, but Crime Stoppers will give you a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to any arrests.