Local city leaders respond to President Trump`s immigration tweet

The mayors of two local sanctuary city responding to President Donald Trump says his community would embrace any immigrants in need and way they could.

Friday, President Trump put out a series of tweets regarding a plan to send illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities throughout the country.

The tweets read:

“Due to the fact that Democrats are unwilling to change our very dangerous immigration laws, we are indeed, as reported, giving strong considerations to placing Illegal Immigrants in Sanctuary Cities only," Trump tweeted. He added that, "The Radical Left always seems to have an Open Borders, Open Arms policy - so this should make them very happy!"

Earlier Friday, both the Department of Homeland Security and a White House official had insisted, in nearly identical statements, that the plan was dead on arrival.

However, some local city leaders still responded.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan wrote an OP ED piece that appeared in the Washington Post. The first line of her article reads:

“Here’s a message to President Trump: Seattle is not afraid of immigrants and refugees.”

Burien Mayor Jimmy Matta also commented on the President’s message.

“We should have open arms to the human species the human race,” he said.

Burien is a sanctuary city.

Matta says whatever your politics the presidents words are not helping anyone.

“This is not a game this is people that are suffering,” he said.