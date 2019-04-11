Toddler survives 60-foot fall from Redmond apartment, lands on car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REDMOND, Wash. -- A 20-month-old boy survived a six-story fall from a Redmond apartment window after the toddler landed on the roof of a parked car that cushioned the impact of the plunge, authorities said.

The toddler "landed in a way where the car absorbed enough of the impact that he was awake and crying when paramedics arrived" Wednesday afternoon, Redmond police spokesman James Perry said.

The boy was in serious but stable condition Thursday morning, according to a Harborview Medical Center spokesperson.

Just before the fall, the toddler was alone in a bedroom, while his mother and two siblings were in another room, Perry said.

Investigators believe the boy propped himself on the edge of a window that was cracked open, pushed through a screen and tumbled about 60 feet.

When police arrived at the apartment complex on 170th Avenue NE the boy was alive and crying, and it was all thanks to Edward Lu's car.

"That's when I found out the kid had fallen on my car," he said.

The owner of the blue Mazda sedan that the child fell on was amazed that the boy survived.

"That's a big dent," he said. "I couldn't believe it."

Edward just happened to bike to work Wednesday instead of driving his car, which would've left his parking spot empty at the time of the fall.

"Yeah you know, if I had driven in today I don't know what would've happened. We're all lucky I guess that I biked in rather than driving," he said.

It's a fall that's turned him into a believer of miracles.

"I can't say I do normally but this time, I don't know how else to term it."