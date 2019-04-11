Suspects sought in scary armed robbery of Kent gas station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT, Wash. -- Kent Police need your help to identify two robbery suspects after a scary gas station stick-up that was caught on camera.

The robbery happened Monday at a Chevron gas station in Kent. Video above shows the chaos inside as an armed robber storms in and pulls out a shotgun. A customer who was just trying to buy a soda puts his hands up in shock as the crook rounds the counter to the cash register.

The clerk quickly opened the register, took out all the cash and laid it on the counter, even politely picking up a bill that dropped on the ground as the suspect scrambled to grab the cash while repeatedly shouting threats.

One customer toward the back of the store stayed on his knees with his hands up for most of the heist.

The suspect was well-disguised during the robbery, but not before it. Detectives said he was seen on surveillance video casing the place.

If you can tell Kent Police their names, use the P3 tips app on your smartphone to submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers. It's a free download. You can also call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS. If your tip leads to an arrest, you can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.