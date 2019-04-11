Snohomish County detectives make arrest in 1972 murder of Jody Loomis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERETT, Wash. -- Detectives in Snohomish County are holding a news conference Thursday to announce an arrest or arrests made in connection with the 1972 murder of Jody Loomis.

The arrest in the cold case comes more than 46 years after Loomis was found raped, shot and near-death in a wooded area near Mill Creek. Detectives said 20-year-old Loomis was riding her white 10-speed bike to get to a stable where she kept her horse. The couple who found her tried to get her to the hospital, but she died on the way there.

After a Washington's Most Wanted profile on Loomis in 2010, tips continued to pour in, detectives said. At one point, investigators believed a biker gang could have been involved in Loomis' mysterious death, but two out-of-state trips eventually proved that they were not suspects.

Police have said in the past that they had a DNA profile of Loomis' killer, but they hadn't found a match.

The press conference is at 9 a.m. Thursday.