Parking garage full at Sea-Tac, airport urges alternate transportation

Posted 8:53 AM, April 11, 2019, by , Updated at 08:54AM, April 11, 2019

SEATTLE — The parking garage at Sea-Tac Airport was full Thursday morning, in part thanks to so many school districts being on Spring Break.

Airport officials are urging travelers not to drive to the airport, as parking will be a problem. The garage is full, and most off-site parking lots are at or near capacity.

Travelers are encouraged to take the Link Light Rail, or take a cab or rideshare service. They say you can even ride your bike.

