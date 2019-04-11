More spring showers, but likely ‘roof open’ for Mariners game Friday

SEATTLE -- We've got some convergence zone rain that's set up around Puget Sound and more April snow in the mountains with a Winter Weather Advisory lasting until 11 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday starts out rainy and it tapers off into on/off showers and sunbreaks. Highs a bit on the chilly side. Snow in the mountains taper off before noon.

Friday looks mainly dry, but there is a chance of a few showers.  It'll be warmer, closer to 60.  I think it will be 'roof open' at T-Mobile Park for the Mariners returning back home.

The weekend looks showery, breezy at times and chilly, with highs in the low/mid 50s. At this point Saturday looks wetter than Sunday.

