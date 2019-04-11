× Company looking for candy-tasting summer intern

CHICAGO — Do you consider yourself a candy connoisseur? This internship may be your dream job.

Confectionery company Mars Wrigley is looking to hire a summer intern to learn all about the world of candy making. The fully-paid intern will travel to manufacturing sits, taste test new flavors and even make their own batch of chewing gum.

There’s even a signing bonus of free candy for a year!

Ideal candidates must be at least 21 years old, but possess the mindset of a kid in a candy store (as well as name all five flavors from the Skittles rainbow).

To apply, head to the company’s site here.